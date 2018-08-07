DES MOINES — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell said Monday he believes Iowa has the policy changes in place to improve mental-health services but lacks funding under a GOP-authored budget.
“We know what to do to address youth-based mental-health issues as well as mental-health issues for our state. We just need to put the leadership and funding behind it,” Hubbell told reporters after meeting with Polk County officials.
Roundtable participants at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines told Hubbell and his running mate, state Sen. Rita Hart, D-Wheatland, about collaborative efforts to deal with Iowans battling mental health issues, addiction or other challenges that could be replicated statewide with adequate funding to providers now struggling within Iowa’s privately managed Medicaid system.
Steve Johnson, the county hospital’s behavioral administrator, said local officials work together to provide crisis intervention services. That can include up to 90 days in a crisis stabilization center. In the past, the options were emergency rooms or jail.
Polk County Supervisor Angela Connolly said 2,600 calls this past year were handled through the local crisis observation center and psychiatric urgent care offered at Broadlawns. Of those, 1,200 were “treated out in the field,” with a savings of about $5 million.
“That’s real dollars, tax dollars, that are being saved because of the work that mobile crisis does out in the field,” Connolly said.
But there are too few acute care beds for long-term patients since former Gov. Terry Branstad closed two of Iowa’s four mental-health institutions, in Mount Pleasant and Clarinda, Hubbell said.
He said Iowa needs must invest in community-based treatment — including adding 50 to 75 long-term care beds. But he doubted they would be at the closed institutions since those spaces have been converted to corrections beds.
He said he would establish a youth mental health system, invest in diversion and substance abuse programs and give counties the ability to raise levies now capped for mental-health services.
Hubbell said he would stop “wasteful corporate tax giveaways.” He would use the $160 million freed up annually for education, mental-health services and other unmet needs.
Last spring, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed comprehensive, bipartisan mental health legislation designed to build on the state’s existing regional mental health approach.
The governor also created a Children’s Mental Health Board, what she calls a first step to establish a children’s mental health system in Iowa.
“Fred Hubbell can’t be trusted to protect Iowans, and his record on tax credits is terrible,” Reynolds’ campaign spokesman Pat Garrett said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.