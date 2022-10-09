How to vote in this year's general election

WATERLOO — Election Day is fast approaching, with only 30 days before people cast their ballots at the polls Nov. 8. Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here’s what Cedar Valley residents need to know to vote successfully in this year’s general election.

Who and what is on the ballot?

Voters will choose who they want to lead the state.

The gubernatorial candidates include incumbent Kim Reynolds and running mate Adam Gregg for the Republican Party; Democrat Deidre DeJear with running mate Eric Van Lancker for lieutenant governor; and Libertarian Party candidate Rick Stewart and running mate Marco Battaglia.

Voters also will choose the Iowa secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, secretary of agriculture, attorney general and representatives for their respective legislative districts.

At the federal level, voters will choose a U.S. senator and four U.S. representatives, including Northeast Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District, in the midterm election.

For the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley is opposed by Democrat Michael Franken.

For the House of Representatives’ contest, incumbent Republican Ashley Hinson is facing off against Democratic challenger Liz Mathis.

County offices are on the ballot as well. Black Hawk County residents will vote for two Board of Supervisors candidates, a county treasurer, a county recorder and a county attorney.

They will also see choices for nonpartisan offices, such as the soil and water district commissioner and the county agricultural extension.

As for judicial positions, Iowa Supreme Court justices, a court of appeals judge, district judges, a district associate judge and a district associate juvenile judge are on the ballot for retention votes.

There will also be a question regarding an amendment to the Iowa Constitution. It will ask if Iowans want to add gun rights protections to the document.

The amendment states: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

Voting “yes” will be in support of adding this amendment, while voting “no” rejects the addition.

How do I register to vote?

Those with an Iowa driver’s license or nondriver identification can register online at sos.iowa.gov by hovering over the “Elections” tab and clicking on “Voters.” From there click on the first link, “Voter Registration,” then click on the box that says “Online Voter Registration.” The voter registration form can also be printed out on the same “Voter Registration” page.

Iowa law allows voters to register on Election Day. Some form of photo ID and proof of residency is required.

Photo IDs include a driver’s license, U.S passport, U.S. military ID, an ID card issued by an employer, a student ID or a tribal ID.

Proof of residency includes a residential lease, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or any other government document with the person’s address.

How can I request an absentee ballot?

The state, county auditor’s office, political parties or special interests groups may have sent an absentee ballot in the mail. The ballot is also available at sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf.

A written application for a mailed absentee ballot must be received by the voter’s county auditor no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.

How do I vote early?

The first day of in-person absentee voting is Oct. 19. Early voting ends Nov. 7, the night before the election.

In-person absentee voting will take place in the Auditor’s Office, Room 210, at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo. There is also a list of satellite voting days and hours that can be found at blackhawkcountyelections.iowa.gov/elections/info/2022_general_election_2022_11_08.

In Bremer County, residents may vote in person at the courthouse, 415 E. Bremer Ave. There will also be a satellite voting location at Wartburg College’s Saemann Center from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Both courthouses are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where do I vote on Election Day?

Voters can find their polling location at sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx.

Can I vote with a felony conviction?

Yes, except those convicted of homicides. They must still appeal to Gov. Kim Reynolds for restoration of their voting rights. The application can be found at the bottom of the page at governor.iowa.gov/services/voting-rights-restoration.

How do I vote if I’m in the military or living overseas?

Those outside the country can request an absentee ballot by completing the Federal Post Card Application at fvap.gov/uploads/FVAP/Forms/fpca.pdf.

I am a college student. Do I vote here or at home?

College students can register to vote at either location, but may only choose one.

How do I vote if I’m hospitalized or living in a care facility?

Those admitted to a hospital or facility can request an absentee ballot starting Oct. 24. Under Iowa law, a bipartisan team of election officials must deliver the absentee ballot.

What if I need help filling out my ballot on Election Day?

Those who need assistance with their ballot can bring someone to help on election day, or ask a precinct worker to help. If unable to leave the vehicle, precinct workers can bring the ballot to them.