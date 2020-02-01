How the Black Hawk County Republican caucus will be run

WATERLOO -- Never mind that President Donald Trump, as the incumbent, is expected to take the vast majority of Republican delegates at the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucuses: The county party is still expecting a larger turnout than in 2016.
"Maybe a 20% increase over last time -- maybe around 3,000" attendees are expected at the Republican caucus sites, said Republicans of Black Hawk County chair LeaAnn Saul.
The party well knows the challenges of an increase.
"In 2016, we ran out of voter registration forms," said Ron Wheeler, the chair of the party's organizational committee.
"A lot had never voted before, and we were registering a lot more -- in 62 different rooms," said Michael Bayer, who helps run the party's caucus training sessions.
Though an incumbent president usually rides to an easy victory, there are challengers to Trump for the Republican nomination, including former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, polling at around 3% and 2%, respectively.
But more than just voting on the nominee, the caucuses are a way for Republicans to choose delegates to the district, state and national conventions, as well as voting on new party platforms and planks.
"It is your civic duty," said Don Share, facilities manager with the county party. "Be involved -- otherwise you have no reason to complain."
Here's a look at how the Republican caucuses will work on Feb. 3, 2020, in Black Hawk County:
Registering as a Republican
Although you can register as a Republican on site Feb. 3, to speed up the process attendees are encouraged to register prior to that night. That can be done on the Iowa Secretary of State's website, at the Black Hawk County Courthouse or at the Republicans of Black Hawk County, 910 Decathlon Drive, in Waterloo.
"There may be a lot of Republicans that think, because President Trump will be the likely nominee, 'Why should I go?'" said Saul. "It's about building grassroots support and identifying people to go to the convention and adopting platform planks."
You'll also need to know which ward and precinct you're in -- if you don't, visit the Iowa Secretary of State's website and click on Find Your Precinct/Polling Place. But don't use the polling location information, as it's not the same as where you'll likely be caucusing. To find that, click over to the Republican Party of Iowa's website and use your precinct to find your caucus site.
If all else fails, caucus workers can help.
"We have a precinct finder -- we can look up their address and tell them where to go," said Bayer.
Elect officers and 'pass the hat'
First on the agenda at the Republican caucus is electing a permanent precinct chair and secretary.
"Then we'll pass the hat, so to speak," Saul said.
Saul noted that those wanting to be county delegates will have to bring $35 to the caucuses, and those wanting to be district and state delegates will have to pay $85. But everyone will be encouraged to donate to the party.
Voting all at once
Unlike Democrats, who have preference groups and move around until they have enough candidates to be viable, Republicans simply pass out forms in one vote.
"We do not do the go-to-the-corner, winnowing it out," Saul said. "Ours is simpler -- a straw-vote ballot."
Ballots will be passed out, and candidates or, more likely, their representatives will be allowed to make comments before the votes are turned in.
"We'll count them in the room," said Bayer, adding that a couple of ballot counters will be employed. "And then we'll announce the results in the precinct."
They'll then report the results using a app on the precinct chair's phone which sends directly to the Republican Party of Iowa, the same process used four years ago.
Platform planks and signature campaigns
The remainder of the caucus time will be used for attendees to advocate for and vote on new party platform planks, as well as time for signature campaigns for local candidates running for local and regional offices, said Saul. Caucuses could be done as early as 8:30 p.m.
"This is when it starts, especially for this election year," she said. "This isn't just about Trump, although it's very important. A lot of state offices are opening up. It's important that we build that strength of organization."
"From the courthouse to the White House," Bayer agreed.
Those looking for more information can call the Republicans of Black Hawk County at 319-233-2183 or email chair@blackhawkgop.com, or online at blackhawkgop.com.