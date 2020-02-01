How the Black Hawk County Republican caucus will be run

Here's a look at how the Republican caucuses will work on Feb. 3, 2020, in Black Hawk County:

Registering as a Republican

Although you can register as a Republican on site Feb. 3, to speed up the process attendees are encouraged to register prior to that night. That can be done on the Iowa Secretary of State's website, at the Black Hawk County Courthouse or at the Republicans of Black Hawk County, 910 Decathlon Drive, in Waterloo.

"There may be a lot of Republicans that think, because President Trump will be the likely nominee, 'Why should I go?'" said Saul. "It's about building grassroots support and identifying people to go to the convention and adopting platform planks."

You'll also need to know which ward and precinct you're in -- if you don't, visit the Iowa Secretary of State's website and click on Find Your Precinct/Polling Place. But don't use the polling location information, as it's not the same as where you'll likely be caucusing. To find that, click over to the Republican Party of Iowa's website and use your precinct to find your caucus site.

If all else fails, caucus workers can help.

