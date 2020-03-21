How do I file for unemployment in Iowa if I'm laid off due to coronavirus?

DES MOINES -- In the wake of the governor's order to shutter schools, restaurants, bars, casinos, theaters, gyms and seniors centers -- as well as other businesses taking a hit during the coronavirus pandemic -- a lot of people are out of work for the first time.

If that's you, here's how to file for unemployment in Iowa:

Am I eligible for unemployment?

If you've been laid off due to COVID-19, or have to stay home to self-isolate, care for a family member or because you're ill yourself, you are eligible to receive unemployment provided you meet all other guidelines, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on March 16.

Iowa Workforce Development will not charge employers for COVID-19 claims and will waive fact-finding interviews for those claims, she added.

But you also have to have worked for an employer for wages for six of the last 18 months and have earned at least $2,500. If that's all true for you, keep scrolling.

How do I file?

Head to IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov and click on Apply for Unemployment, then follow the instructions. You can also call 866-239-0843.