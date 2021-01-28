House wants voters to decide on abortion amendment

HJR 5 says that to “defend and protect unborn children, we the people of the State of Iowa declare that this Constitution does not recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion.”

Nielsen offered an amendment that, she said, would make clear lawmakers do not intend the amendment to limit or prohibit any “measure, drug or chemical designed for the purpose of contraception.”

Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, offered an amendment that would allow a pregnant woman to decide whether to continue her pregnancy or have an abortion if she is certified by a physician to be in danger of death if an abortion is not performed.

She said Republicans tell her Iowa allows a woman to make that decision. However, if HJR 5 is approved by voters, “all bets are off” because if there is no constitutional right to an abortion, the Legislature could ban all abortions.

An exception would be made for pregnancies resulting from rape and incest under an amendment offered by Rep. Marti Anderson, D-Des Moines.

And Rep. Kristin Sunde, D-West Des Moines, offered language to say the amendment would not “prohibit or affect the disposition of unused embryos for the purposes of in vitro fertilization.”