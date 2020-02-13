House Speaker Grassley, Sen. Sweeney to hold town halls next week

DIKE -- Two state elected officials who once ran against each other will hold five joint town halls in the area next Friday.

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, who represents House District 50, and Iowa Sen. Annette Sweeney, who represents Senate District 25, released a schedule of five upcoming town halls open to the public this week, all of which will take place Friday, Feb. 21.

At 8 a.m., the pair will be at Dike City Hall, 540 Main St., in Dike.

At 9 a.m., the two will be at Lincoln Savings Bank, 508 Main St., in Reinbeck.

At 10 a.m., the duo will be at Kling Memorial Library, 708 Seventh St., in Grundy Center.

At 11:30 a.m., the pair will be at Conrad Public Library, 114 North Main St., in Conrad.

At 12:45, the two will be at Wellsburg Public Library, 411 North Adams St., #7810, in Wellsburg.

Grassley, the grandson of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, is a Republican who was first elected in 2006 to House District 17 and served for three terms before defeating Sweeney in 2012 for the redrawn House District 50. He was elected Speaker of the House this year.