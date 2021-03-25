House passes bill restoring felons' voting rights, with a catch

The study, proposed by Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, would look at what’s mandated, what it’s costing and who is being helped. She’s not necessarily against mandates, Lundgren said, but no one has all that information.

The interim committee would include legislators, the insurance commissioner and consumer advocate, the director of the Department of Human Services and representatives of independent insurance agents and companies engaged in the business of health care.

PROTECTING ELDERLY: The House approved an annual $75,000 appropriation to the state Insurance Division for a full-time position to investigate complaints of older adults being financially exploited.

HF 839, approved 95-0, would allow brokers, investment advisers and others to notify the insurance commissioner if they believe an adult 65 or older has been the victim of any act or omission that wrongfully and knowingly deprives them of money, assets or property, or controls, uses, converts or diverts that person’s resources via intimidation, deception, coercion, fraud, extortion or undue influence.