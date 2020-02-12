House panel passes abortion resolution; Senate likely to debate ‘life amendment’ Thursday

DES MOINES — It appears the Iowa Senate on Thursday will debate a proposed constitutional amendment to specify there is no fundamental right in the Iowa Constitution to abortion or public funding of the procedure.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said that’s “a definite possibility” after the Family Leader tweeted that Senate Joint Resolution 21 would be debated Thursday morning,

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved the resolution on an 11-9 party-line vote that sends the bill to the full House for debate.

Supporters on the House committee said the legislation is needed to correct a 2018 judicial “overreach” by the Iowa Supreme Court that “usurped” legislative authority by essentially creating a right that did not exist before the court’s 5-2 ruling to strike down limits on abortion.

The resolution calls for an amendment prescribing language that eventually could come before Iowa voters to declare the Iowa Constitution “shall not be construed to recognize, grant or secure a right to abortion or to require the public funding of abortion.”