DES MOINES — The Iowa House joined the Senate in opening the door for farmers who want to grow industrial hemp.
Although he doubts many farmers will jump at the opportunity, Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota, called passage of Senate File 599 “a win for every one … most importantly for me, farmers.”
After adding an amendment sought by the Department of Public Safety addressing the transportation of hemp, the House voted 95-3 to approve the bill.
Klein said the Senate had agreed to accept the amendment and send the bill to the governor.
The bill authorizes the production, processing and marketing of industrial hemp in Iowa subject to USDA approval and under the guidance of the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
It would set up a fund managed by state ag officials for fees, appropriations and other revenue that would be generated to help administer the new activity.
Like Klein, Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, saw the bill as creating a “limited opportunity,” though business owners in his community encouraged lawmakers to join 41 other states that have created industrial hemp programs.
Approval came with warnings.
Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City, encouraged farmers to talk with federal farm agencies to make sure planting hemp doesn’t violate the rules of conservation plans.
Rep. Jeff Shipley, R-Fairfield, saw the bill as “growing government” with a lot of red tape and regulations. In his reading of the U.S. Constitution, he said, the federal government has no authority to regulate hemp.
Housing, broadband
The House also approved Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Empower Rural Iowa Initiative to improve housing stock and broadband across the state on a 98-0 vote.
It included a $10 million one-time appropriation for workforce housing as part of a recovery package for communities affected by widespread flooding this spring.
House File 772 was amended on the House floor to add the $10 million for qualified housing in counties impacted by flooding.
The bill also increased the existing appropriation for workforce housing tax credits from $20 million to $25 million, with $10 million reserved for smaller communities.
Attorney general
A Republican proposal that would limit the power of the state attorney general sparked an hour-plus debate before the House approved the plan, 54-45.
The measure requires the attorney general to get permission from the governor, Legislature or Executive Council before joining lawsuits that do not originate in the Iowa.
It was part of the Justice Systems budget that would include $583.8 million from the general fund — a $13 million increase to cover, among other things, salary increases for employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.