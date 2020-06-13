House OKs $7.8B budget; felon voting amendment lingers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES — Majority Republicans spent Friday ironing out differences on a nearly $7.8 billion spending plan for fiscal 2021 and finalizing a shrinking list of policy priorities in hopes of wrapping up the elongated session this weekend.

“I think that we’re getting very close on almost everything that we need to close down session, so hopefully we can get done tomorrow,” Senate President Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said, “and we can wrap up what turned out to be an unpredictable but very successful session.”

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Republicans — who hold majorities of 32-18 in the Iowa Senate and 53-47 in the Iowa House — and Gov. Kim Reynolds were eyeing a budget plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that would have a $300 million surplus ending balance and more than $800 million in reserves.

That cushion is needed due to the economic uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that already has shaved state tax collections by $500 million since March and could have more financial havoc in store.

“From the standpoint of House Republicans, the way we’ve budgeted is making sure we leave ourselves in a position for some uncertainty, and, obviously, we are in some uncertain times,” Grassley said as legislators began their push toward adjournment on Friday.