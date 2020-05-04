House GOP leader endorses Miller-Meeks in 2nd District primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS — State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ bid for the Republican nomination in Iowa’s 2nd District has been endorsed by the party’s leader in the U.S. House.

California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, has endorsed Miller-Meeks as someone who “represents the goals, interests and aspirations of the people” of the 24-county district that includes Johnson, Muscatine and Scott counties.

“Her hard work and dedication to service are needed more than ever to flip this Democrat-held seat for the people,” McCarthy said. “Candidates like Mariannette will help us regain control of the People’s House and give President Trump a Congress that works with him each day rather than obstructs his every move to strengthen our economy, secure our borders and make health care more affordable and accessible to working families.”

His endorsement speaks volumes about the importance of the 2nd District in Republicans’ effort to regain the House majority, Miller-Meeks said.