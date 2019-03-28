DES MOINES — Iowa House Democrats and Republicans on Thursday set in motion a referendum that would restore felon voting rights.
The House voted 95-2 to approve House Joint Resolution 14 calling for a state constitutional amendment making it possible for Iowa felons to have their voting rights restored.
The strong bipartisan vote for one of the priorities identified in her Jan. 15 Condition of the State address “is a victory for Iowans who deserve a second chance," Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
The measure has a long way to go — including facing a skeptical Senate and an eventual public vote — before it becomes law. As it is now, the decision whether to restore voting rights to Iowa felons after they complete their sentences is made by the governor after receiving a recommendation from the parole board.
Under the proposal, felon voting rights restoration would not be automatic. And the brief discussion Thursday on HJR 14 made clear the larger debate will be on which felons will have their voting rights re-established and what they will have to do to regain the right to vote and hold elective office.
“While I do support this wholeheartedly today, I want to make it clear … I do not believe that rapists, child molesters or murderers should ever have those rights back,” said State Government Committee Chairman Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton.
That’s a debate for another day, probably next year, but definitely before the 2020 election, House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow, R-Urbandale, said.
With a “broad coalition of supporters behind this constitutional amendment,” Reynolds said she will work with the Senate “to move the process forward, allowing Iowans a vote on this important issue.”
It appears that will be an uphill climb.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said Thursday he told Reynolds he won’t stand in the way of her proposal. However, when he discussed the issue with GOP committee members in January “there was really no interest in moving this. It was not even close.”
His committee members had “strong feelings in regards to the victims and the victims’ rights.”
Before the proposed amendment goes to voters, it must be approved by two consecutive General Assemblies. The earliest it could be on the ballot will be 2022, legislators said.
