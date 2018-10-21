CEDAR FALLS — More than $150,000 has been raised in the Iowa House District 60 race in Black Hawk County.
With less than three weeks before the midterm elections, fundraising efforts from Rep. Walt Rogers and Dave Williams are increasing.
The two are running for the legislative seat, located in the western portion of Black Hawk County.
Williams has raised $57,131 to Rogers’ $41,157 from July 15 to Oct. 14, but overall Rogers has raised $86,335 and spent $83,086 while Williams has raised a total of $76,188.
Williams has more cash on hand going into the final two weeks, $68,465 to Rogers’ $3,248.
Both candidates have received more than $100,000 of in-kind contributions, with Rogers having $129,684 and Williams $115,925.
“I think the campaign’s going well,” Williams said. “We’ve had voting and financial support from a wide variety of age and demographic groups.”
He appreciates the support from his volunteers.
“I’m really gratified by the broad support,” Williams said. “I want to represent the whole district.”
Rogers also thinks the campaign has been going great.
It’s an urban district which generates a lot of attention and dollars, he said.
“I will continue to work hard to fundraise and meet constituents while door- knocking around the district,” Roger said.
The candidates debated Monday at the Waterloo Rotary Club meeting in the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. The two will go head to head again at noon at Monday at the Cedar Falls Lions Club and at noon Oct. 30 the Cedar Falls Rotary.
