House District 76 candidates' views on display during Waterloo Rotary candidate forum

WATERLOO — How best to keep rural America alive and thriving is one big focus of candidates running for the Iowa House District 76 seat.

That was on display Monday when the two candidates, Democrat Kate Wyatt and Republican Derek Wulf, spoke their minds Monday on important issues and how government should operate during an hour-long forum. It was hosted by the Waterloo Rotary Club at the Waterloo Convention Center.

District 76 covers parts of Black Hawk, Benton, and Tama counties. Both candidates are from Hudson. They were joined by three other candidates running uncontested in the Nov. 8 election to represent parts of Black Hawk County.

During opening remarks, Wulf, a full-time farmer and former swine nutritionist with agribusiness Cargill, said his “whole reason” to run lies behind supporting the heartland at the state level and seeing his family’s farm be there for the fifth generation – his 11- and 7-year-old daughters.

Wyatt, who works in finance at Dupaco Credit Union, noted that she, too, is running in support of small towns. She contended that she’ll best be able to accomplish that because of relationships developed as a member of the Hudson City Council and through involvement in agencies like Grow Cedar Valley and the Black Hawk County Gaming Association’s board.

Asked about the largest challenge facing Iowa and a potential solution – one of a flurry of rotary member questions – Wulf said it is maintaining the economy, especially the agricultural sector, and continuing to back the Main Street businesses, rather than the “skyscrapers” of Des Moines.

But he pointed out it’s become more of a challenge because of the current state of the economy.

“I truly believe that not only are state politics important, but they’re critical to our businesses and our Main Street,” said Wulf. “I hear very little talk about our economy. I hear very little talk about inflation. I hear very little talk about rising interest rates.”

Wyatt said “she can’t disagree” with Wulf, but that plays into the larger question of ensuring state tax dollars are going to community needs.

“Our schools are preparing kids for the future that we can’t even imagine. And what we need to do is we need to find ways to keep those kids and people coming to Iowa, so that we continue to keep our tax base,” she said.

Businesses, too, will need people to work at them, she noted. Other examples of where tax dollars should go, in addition to Main Street and schools, are rural infrastructure and schools to first responders and broadband service.

The candidates also were posed with the question of how to slow the cost and size of government and make it more efficient overall.

Wyatt said it starts with state politicians working together – unlike what’s happening now – in order to find the best ways to support Iowans, rather than party agendas. But it’s also about uncovering where costs can be cut and processes can be streamlined.

The state’s nearly $2 billion surplus was one possibility, first brought up by Wyatt and emphasized by Wulf.

He said it shouldn’t be spent on slush fund to use for other things, but given back to the taxpayer. Wulf also wants more transparency around how much in taxes are collected and how they are spent.

Wyatt and Wulf also received questions about current water quality and conservation programs, and they answered from the perspective of farmers.

Wyatt said local farmers already do a great job and should be consulted as officials keep a close eye on the larger farming companies from out of state.

Wulf also agreed with the sentiment about local farmers. Reducing the red tape and adding more incentives could only be beneficial.

A last question addressed how to support young farmers to Iowa. Wulf said people leave because of the housing, job and childcare prospects out of state.

Wyatt agreed and noted those who leave give reasons like “there’s nothing to do” when, indeed, there is. Still, she suggested, the state could do a better job marketing and growing the amenities like the bike trails.

Also in attendance to give introductory remarks and answer a question about mental health was Democrat Jerome Amos Jr., who’s making a first-time run for Iowa House District 62. He was joined by incumbent Democratic lawmakers Bob Kressig, who currently holds the Iowa House District 59 seat and is running to represent District 75, and Bill Dotzler, who’s seeking re-election to Iowa Senate District 31.

Both Iowa House District 61 candidates, Democrat Timi Brown-Powers and Libertarian John Bothwell, were invited but unable to attend.