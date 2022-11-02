House District 57 race to feature Republican House speaker, democratic challenger

Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford is looking to serve another two years in office.

But first he’ll need to hurdle over Democratic challenger Carissa Froyum of Denver, who he’s facing in the Nov. 8 election to represent Iowa House District 57.

Grassley, 39, has been in the Iowa House since 2007 and currently represents the 50th District. But redistricting threw him into District 57, which represents Butler County and part of Bremer County that includes Waverly.

Rep. Shannon Lundgren currently represents District 57. After redistricting, she is running for reelection to House District 65.

Froyum, 43, a sociology professor at the University of Northern Iowa, is fairly new to politics, but lost in 2020 to Rep. Sandy Salmon in District 63. She wasn’t on the primary ballot in 2022 and was later nominated by the Democratic Party.

“I’m a professor with kids who’s invested in our community, who is your neighbor and who will represent you as your neighbor, not interests outside of our community,” Froyum said.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling June 24 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization took away the constitutional right to an abortion and led to throwing her hat into the ring.

Previously, she had stayed off the ballot because of family-related challenges. Now, Froyum said, she “could not sit back and do nothing, essentially.”

“At that point, we had nobody on the ballot, and that means that nobody has an option or a way to express their dissent about what is happening,” she explained. “I have a nine year old daughter, and my daughter now has fewer rights than I do, and that’s just not OK with me.”

On the campaign trail, she’s heard people talk about the court decision as well as education, mental health, and the proposed Navigator’s carbon pipeline that would pass through the district.

On education, she said, “Especially in rural areas, people are really concerned about the vouchers because they don’t benefit rural schools at all.”

Suicide also is a leading cause of death among teenagers and young adults, she pointed out. “People are really concerned about the well-being of our young people,” Froyum said.

She describes herself as a problem solver and a doer who’s going to find a solution no matter where it comes from.

“I’m not beholden to any particular perspective, people, or affiliation, and I think it gets in the way of most people who are actually trying to serve us now, but are doing a really bad job,” she added.

Addressing the relationship in Des Moines between Republicans and Democrats that some call hostile, she said she’d “actually listen to the needs of the people on the ground. I would be much more constituent-focused than Des Moines-focused.”

Gun rights is another hot button issue, and anything that “prevents (legislators) from common sense action, particularly around red flag laws” she’d be against.

“We have got to address our mental health issues and as those relate to gun availability. Most of the gun deaths in Iowa are suicides and homicides,” Froyum said.

If elected, however, she’d immediately turn toward addressing abortion and education.

“We need to protect women’s reproductive health care immediately and that would include access to contraception,” she said. Additionally, “we have got to start taking care of our school systems better,” which includes addressing declining test scores.

Iowa has “defunded our schools, and that’s just unacceptable,” Froyum said. “We have got to invest in our kids.”

Her opponent, Grassley, pointed to having “been very fortunate” to serve. After previously going through redistricting, he says the second time is an “opportunity reacquaint myself with the district he started in.”

“My Polk County friends and my Des Moines friends don’t like me saying it, but the world doesn’t revolve around Polk County,” said Grassley. “I think having some representation, especially in the role I’ve got myself in with being speaker, I feel I can do good things.” He noted that’s “not just for my district, but also for the Cedar Valley as a whole.”

He and his caucus continue to “run on the issues that we’ve been successful on and we want to continue to deliver for Iowans.”

“Continuing to reduce taxes” is one of them, “especially with inflation,” Grassley said. “The more we can alleviate pressure from Iowans (in) their daily life from their tax burden, I think that always sets them up better for success.

“There’s a real good opportunity for us to show a difference,” he added, from the overspending at the federal level. That drives up costs “through inflation,” he contends. State lawmakers, by contrast, have passed “a responsible budget that still funds our priorities” without “putting debt on the backs of our children and grandchildren.”

Grassley, a farmer, believes the idea of a hostile relationship across party lines is “a little overblown.” The dialogue is more about passion, he suggested, and the fact that there are clear distinctions between the parties.

“If I remember the number right, it’s over 90% of the bills pass in a bipartisan manner,” said Grassley.

When it comes to education, he believes in a “multi-faceted approach.”

“Whatever we do, I think we can support public education at the same time while giving more choice to parents,” he said. “Whatever that looks like moving forward, I think we can do both of those things and, quite frankly, a level of competition should make both stronger. But also I think we’re hearing from a lot of people ... (about) the conversation around making sure that parents voices are being heard.”

“I always remind everyone that we’ve putting more money today into public education than we ever have in the history of the state,” he added.

His “pro-life” view goes back to his voting record, Grassley said, and “is very clear” because he never misses a vote.

Gun rights come down to his support of the Second Amendment and “at the same time also making sure we’re doing it with proper thought being put into it,” Grassley said.