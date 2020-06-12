House approves changes to limit secretary of state emergency powers

Although Pate’s actions were praised by both political parties — Pate is a Republican — Kaufmann said requiring approval by the Legislative Council before mailing ballot requests would prevent “one individual from having unchecked power to change election law.”

The Senate version of the bill allows county election officials, campaigns and political parties to mail absentee ballot requests with the approval of their county supervisors, but prohibited the secretary of state from doing the same.

“What he did was legal,” Kaufmann said about Pate’s decision to mail the requests and to extend the absentee voting period beyond the 29 days in current law. But it was not responsible because of the precedent it set.”

Left unchecked, the secretary could just as easily reduce absentee voting from 29 to five days, Kaufmann said.

“We think that’s important no matter who’s secretary of state, that one person shouldn’t have the authority to make such significant elections changes without the Legislature’s involvement,” Kaufmann said.

The amendment would require that secretary of state, when making changes under emergency powers, to go before the Legislative Council. The council could approve or reject the plan or come up with its own plan.