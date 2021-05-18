House approves $2 billion budget for health, human services

DES MOINES — A health and human services budget that Democrats called the best they could recall in several years, was approved largely without their support, 54-35, by the Iowa House on Monday.

There were parts of the massive budget Democrats liked.

“As with all bills, there are things that are good, and there are things you may not think are good or you could do a better job on,” Rep. John Forbes, D-Urbandale, said about House File 891. https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=89&ba=HF891

“My caucus has tried to take a bill and make it better. A lot of amendments we asked for do cost money, and we think we have the ability to fund these priorities if we wanted. Unfortunately, the majority party did not agree.”

Health and Human Services Chairman Joel Fry, R-Osceola, liked many of the Democrats’ proposals but said they should be rejected either because of the cost or because the cost was unknown.

His rough math showed the Democratic amendments would have added at least $76 million to the $2 billion-plus budget that funds the Departments of Aging, Human Services, Public Health and Veterans Affairs.