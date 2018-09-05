WATERLOO — A frequent speaker at Waterloo City Council meetings got hot headed Tuesday when asked to take off his hat.
Mayor Quentin Hart called for a halt to the weekly council meeting just minutes into the opening public comments period after getting into a dispute with Dwayne Eilers, who declined Hart’s repeated requests to remove his cap.
Police Chief Dan Trelka and another officer later emerged from a closed door meeting with Hart to escort Eilers out of the building. But he had already left.
Hart has adopted and enforced a practice requiring those speaking to the council from the podium to remove their headgear for meeting decorum.
Eilers has been attending council meetings almost every week, contending he is being singled out by code enforcement officers because other properties with similar violations were not receiving citations.
Eilers doffed his hat at previous meetings but objected to the rule this week.
“I refuse to remove my hat because I have the right to be my own person, not the person you want me to be,” Eilers said. “You’re stepping on my First Amendment right to speak.”
Hart asked Eilers five times to take off his hat before the meeting was recessed.
“Please remove your hat, Mr. Eilers,” Hart said. “We’re not going to be a spectacle tonight.”
Hart had also cut off Eilers from speaking during the Aug. 27 meeting when Eilers suggested the council fire the city attorney for failure to do his job. He also chastised Eilers for cursing during the previous week’s public comments period.
After the meeting, Hart said code enforcement had issued citations to the properties Eilers had pointed out as having violations a week earlier.
I have to wonder what Mayor Hart's reaction would be to someone kneeling during the pledge. Would he ask someone to pull their pants up? What exactly are the rules for speaking at the council meeting. Someone should let Hart know that he is the mayor of a small town in Iowa, not the King of England.
"I have to wonder what Mayor Hart's reaction would be to someone kneeling during the pledge. Would he ask someone to pull their pants up? "
WHAT!? Why would the person's pants be off to begin with, Clinton/Trump?!
Last nights short recess to deal with an issue regarding whether or not someone should remove his hat when addressing the council is long overdue. Dwayne Eilers has had a beef with the city council for months and has been given his time at each and every meeting to vent and at times berate the city attorney and city clerk. He’s been given a large amount of latitude in past meetings that could have been cut short including using foul language. The mayor has been more than willing to put up with his antics and has followed up on his concerns until last night. I hope in the future the mayor holds the same standard for other citizens who come each and every week pushing the limits of decorum. On the hat issue it has been brought up in past meting regarding Abraham Funchess, Human Rights Director right to wear a cap throughout the meetings including when addressing the council. There may come a time when rules of order need to be posted outside the council chambers so that all entering understand what’s required of them to attend. I hope it never comes to it but there may also come a time to have a uniform officer present besides the police chief to maintain order and deal these types of problems.
How ridiculous. The man can't wear his hat? This is reason to stop the business of the day? Sounds like the same rule kings and queens require. Hart's command was obviously to demean this man and to show "power" to all.
There was a time when gentlemen removed their hats upon entering a building. I don't see what's wrong with that.
