Hospitalizations up in Black Hawk County as delta variant takes hold

With cases rising again, both Egbuonye and the hospitals have seen a recent increase in people asking about the vaccinate. The increase in hospitalizations seems to be a stronger incentive than Egbuonye’s $500 gift card lottery in June and July, which barely moved the needle.

“I’m seeing comments where people have experienced the delta variant and said this was something they’ve never experienced before, and they’re going to get vaccinated,” Egbuonye said.

Those still looking to get the shot can take advantage of the “Be Vaccinated for the New School Year” event from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. Anyone 12 and older can get a vaccine and a free SportsPlex or pool pass for the day.

Rise in mandates

Last week, President Joe Biden announced all federal employees will be required to show they are vaccinated or else comply with new rules on mandatory masking, weekly testing and more. Vaccine mandates from the public sector could also move the needle.

Major U.S. businesses like Google, Facebook and Walt Disney have started mandating vaccinations for employees, and other large businesses locally are following suit.