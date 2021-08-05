Hospitalizations up in Black Hawk County as delta variant takes hold

WATERLOO — It’s 80 degrees outside, but Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye feels a chill. Winter, as they say, is coming — and with it, higher rates of COVID-19 infections if current vaccination trends hold.
The director of the Black Hawk County Health Department is feeling the cold shoulder from Iowa’s governor, who forbade schools from mandating masking. Students too young to be vaccinated will return to classes in a couple of weeks in Black Hawk County, currently classified as having a”high rate of transmission.” Many could easily transmit the dominant and more contagious delta variant of coronavirus.
Egbuonye is frustrated by the icy missives from Northeast Iowa’s elected officials in Congress, who encourage vaccinations but oppose masking, despite new CDC guidance recommending masking again in indoor spaces in areas where transmission is high.
And she’s getting a frosty reception from young, college-aged adults, only 31% of whom are vaccinated as of last week. That’s dragging down the overall community vaccination numbers and allowing that delta variant — which can make even vaccinated people sick — to widely circulate.
“It’s like a little bug that just won’t die,” said Egbuonye.
It’s the virus she’s talking about, but also the way it’s become a political football, as well as the misinformation multiplying across the Internet, from untested home remedies to outright denial.
“People are witnessing science in real time,” Egbuonye said. With that, they’re also having to discern what’s real and what’s not. “It takes that one friend to make that statement, and then the others will follow suit.”
The COVID-19 vaccines were supposed to let us return to normal, but only if the country reaches herd immunity. That’s defined as somewhere between 70% and 80% of the population vaccinated. As of Friday, a little more than 60% of Black Hawk County residents ages 16 and above were vaccinated. That relatively low number has resulted in a 14-day average positive testing rate of 12.3% and rising, with 21 patients in area hospitals.
It’s nothing like the dark, no-vaccine days of November 2020, when the county saw hundreds of new COVID cases and several deaths per day. But on Tuesday, the county had 30 cases. On Aug. 3, 2020, that number was 28. And hospitalizations are ticking back up.
MercyOne Northeast Iowa hospitals have “seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks,” said spokesperson Chelsea Keenan. Since April, the majority have been unvaccinated.
UnityPoint Health-Waterloo echoed that. Spokesperson Carson Tigges noted “most of these individuals are under the age of 60 and a vast majority are unvaccinated.” Peoples Clinic in Waterloo has seen “a slight increase in positive cases in 19-30 year olds,” according to Lanett Kane, director of quality.
With cases rising again, both Egbuonye and the hospitals have seen a recent increase in people asking about the vaccinate. The increase in hospitalizations seems to be a stronger incentive than Egbuonye’s $500 gift card lottery in June and July, which barely moved the needle.
“I’m seeing comments where people have experienced the delta variant and said this was something they’ve never experienced before, and they’re going to get vaccinated,” Egbuonye said.
Those still looking to get the shot can take advantage of the “Be Vaccinated for the New School Year” event from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. Anyone 12 and older can get a vaccine and a free SportsPlex or pool pass for the day.
Rise in mandates
Last week, President Joe Biden announced all federal employees will be required to show they are vaccinated or else comply with new rules on mandatory masking, weekly testing and more. Vaccine mandates from the public sector could also move the needle.
Major U.S. businesses like Google, Facebook and Walt Disney have started mandating vaccinations for employees, and other large businesses locally are following suit.
At Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo — where a coronavirus outbreak beginning in late April 2020 caused at least six deaths, hundreds of illnesses and an eventual plant shutdown — vaccination still lags behind county numbers. Only 47% of approximately 3,200 workers were vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to Tyson spokesperson Derek Burleson.
That same day, Tyson announced it will mandate vaccinations among all employees.
Tyson leadership must be vaccinated by Sept. 24, office staff by Oct. 1, and all other employees by Nov. 1. New hires must be fully vaccinated before their start date.
That could be a game-changer for Black Hawk County’s vaccination rate. Egbuonye also is working with Grow Cedar Valley to encourage vaccinations among small businesses as well.
“We maintain hope,” Egbuonye said. “Right now, we have a lot of vaccines that we would love to get rid of. The vaccines are here — we just need for people to get vaccinated.”