WATERLOO -- A volunteer will be photographing homes as part of a historic survey in the Smokey Row area.
The Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission is having the photos taken as a necessary step in the survey, which covers a roughly 16-block triangle bounded by Sumner Street to the north, Mobile Street to the east and the Canadian National Railway tracks from East Fourth to Douglas streets.
David Marvitz of Marvitz Photography is talking photos of each building in the area between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 this year.
Questions can be directed to John Dornoff at 291-4366 or john.dornoff@waterloo-ia.org.
