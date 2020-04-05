'Home' order to be considered by Cedar Falls council Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — A resolution will be considered Monday by the City Council urging Gov. Kim Reynolds to implement stricter guidelines on people’s movements in the face of the coronavirus threat.

The council meets at 7 p.m. Monday in City Hall via video conference.

A statewide “safe at home order” is proposed with Cedar Falls joining officials from Black Hawk County and other area cities in asking for it. The resolution suggests people should stay home to avoid contributing to the spread of COVID-19 “except for when conducting essential activities.”

It says the definition of “essential” should be based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control.

Mayor Rob Green and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart talked about the need they see for the order during a Thursday briefing by local officials on the coronavirus pandemic.

In other business, the council will: