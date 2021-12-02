Holmes, Peet pools continue to function, with new natatorium expected to be bid out next year

CEDAR FALLS – The last couple of months have gone swimmingly for the two aging indoor pools at Holmes and Peet junior high schools.

Despite reportedly a surface crack existing at the bottom of the one at Holmes, and expensive maintenance being required at the one at Peet, there continues to be hope that they remain functional until it's time to transition into the new swimming facility.

“We’ve been doing pretty well recently,” said Aquatics Supervisor Chris Schoentag in a telephone interview Thursday. “The last time Peet closed (for mechanical related issues) was early October. It’s been a few months for Holmes. We’ve been chugging along. Knock on wood.”

While the extent of the issues are unclear, the school district has listened to members of the organization, Jump-In, who have advocated for a state-of-the-art natatorium at the new high school, and has included them in meetings for designing it, says Traci Mallaro, Jump-In co-chair.

The project is intended to be put out to bid sometime between February and May, Mallaro said. It is expected to be built in conjunction with the new school, which is already under construction near West 27th Street and Hudson Road, and will be ready to open in 2024.

“There has been very positive affirmation from the school district and city that they want to get this done,” Mallaro said.

The new facility is expected to be multi-purpose, and have two state-of-the-art pools, an office, a lifeguard meeting and/or training room, spectator seating for 500, men’s and women’s and family locker rooms, a 1-meter diving board, and a 3-meter diving platform.

“It's been so far, so good. We’re hopeful that there will be no major malfunctions that will put any pools out of commission," Mallaro said. "There will be that point when they will not to want to pay for the maintenance. That’s what I’m worried about.”

Mallaro said the new swimming facility is viewed as an urgent need because if one of the existing pools is lost, community programming could be discontinued or reduced.

It is estimated to cost $15 million, with the city covering $4.7 million and Jump-In being responsible for $3.3 million. The district is covering the difference.

Jump-In has raised $1.924 million, and is hoping to reach its goal by May. Most recently, the Otto Schoitz Foundation awarded a $200,000 grant to the organization.

For anyone looking to make a donation, there are naming right opportunities available, as well as a 50% match of gifts more than $1,000 (a gift of $1,000 will be matched with $500).

Information about the pool project is available at: cfschools.org/CFPool and pledge forms, contribution forms, and online pledges or donations can be made at cfschools.org/foundation/donate/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.