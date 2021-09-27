Holmes and Peet community pools to remain open until one at new high school is built

CEDAR FALLS -- The swimming pools at Holmes and Peet junior high schools were temporarily closed on back-to-back days Sunday and Monday, respectively, due to mechanical problems.
But officials still plan to keep using both pools until 2024, when a new swimming facility should open.
“We are fundraising to be able to build a new pool at the new high school and hope to keep the other pools open until we can have the new pool constructed,” said Janelle Darst, a spokesperson for the Cedar Falls Community School District, in an email.
Lorelei Redfern, one of the leaders of the support group “Jump In,” said $1.62 million has been raised for the new high school aquatics facility, with a goal of reaching $3.3 million. Approximately $824,000 has come from individual donations, with $792,500 from foundations and organizations.
“And we haven’t even fully engaged the public yet,” she said.
Redfern said her organization's plans include mailing former Cedar Falls school swimmers -- about 1200 in total that were tracked down through yearbooks dating back to 1968 -- about supporting the cause.
Construction of the new high school at West 27th Street and Hudson Road is underway, with completion expected in 2024. But ground has not been broken on the new swimming facility, which is expected to include two pools and a design allowing for multipurpose use.
WATCH NOW: Board moves forward with planning on a pool and performance center at new Cedar Falls High School
The Cedar Falls Board of Education Monday expanded its agreement with an architectural firm to include a pool and athletic performance center at the new high school.
Superintendent Andy Pattee previously told the Board of Education that early estimates indicate the new facility will cost about $15 million. The city is covering some of the cost.
The Holmes and Peet pools were built 43 years ago. Plans are to eventually close both pools to be repurposed for needed classroom space.
“Repairs pop up every once and a while, but these latest ones have been nothing out of the ordinary,” said Chris Schoentag, city aquatics supervisor.
The city pays for a percentage of the monthly maintenance throughout the year, he said, and is able to offer the two junior high school pools for community use because of an annual rental agreement with the school district.
Schoentag said one of the pools had a “breaker go bad,” while the other issue, a broken chlorine pump, happened at the Holmes pool, confirmed Principal Jeremy Jones.
“In the last six years, there have been stretches where the pool has been closed, but it’s usually a pretty short period of time,” Jones said.
He noted the community is looking forward to getting a pool that meets its needs.
“I don’t think it’s a secret that the two pools are getting close to the end of their life expectancy and are getting harder and harder to maintain,” Jones said.
Redfern, who receives messages as a parent when the pools close, said Peet Pool had been closed for a few days earlier this month. And according to Facebook posts from the Cedar Falls Recreation Division, there had been a flurry of other times over the years the pools have been closed for a day or two at a time.
Redfern said the Black Hawk Area Swim Team, High School Water Polo Club, physical education classes, preschool programs, and other city recreational activities/programs are typically impacted when a pool closes, because the high school swim team often gets priority.
More information about the fundraising:
$792,500 toward the cost of the new high school pool came from the following foundations and organizations:
- Van G. Miller Foundation: $300,000.
- McElroy Trust: $200,000.
- Black Hawk Area Swim Team: $100,000.
- Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation: $100,000.
- Cedar Falls Community Foundation: Rownd Trust: $32,500.
- Lincoln Savings Bank Foundation: $25,000.
- MidWestOne Foundation and MidWestOne Bank: $15,000.
- Cedar Falls Schools Foundation: $10,000.
- Cedar Falls Community Credit Union: $10,000.
There is still an opportunity for a 50% match of gifts more than $1,000 (a gift of $1,000 will be matched with $500).
Information about the pool project is available at: cfschools.org/CFPool and pledge forms, contribution forms, and online pledges or donations can be made at cfschools.org/foundation/donate/.