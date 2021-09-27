Holmes and Peet community pools to remain open until one at new high school is built

+2 WATCH NOW: Board moves forward with planning on a pool and performance center at new Cedar Falls High School The Cedar Falls Board of Education Monday expanded its agreement with an architectural firm to include a pool and athletic performance center at the new high school.

Superintendent Andy Pattee previously told the Board of Education that early estimates indicate the new facility will cost about $15 million. The city is covering some of the cost.

The Holmes and Peet pools were built 43 years ago. Plans are to eventually close both pools to be repurposed for needed classroom space.

“Repairs pop up every once and a while, but these latest ones have been nothing out of the ordinary,” said Chris Schoentag, city aquatics supervisor.

The city pays for a percentage of the monthly maintenance throughout the year, he said, and is able to offer the two junior high school pools for community use because of an annual rental agreement with the school district.

Schoentag said one of the pools had a “breaker go bad,” while the other issue, a broken chlorine pump, happened at the Holmes pool, confirmed Principal Jeremy Jones.

“In the last six years, there have been stretches where the pool has been closed, but it’s usually a pretty short period of time,” Jones said.

He noted the community is looking forward to getting a pool that meets its needs.