{{featured_button_text}}
cedar falls iowa logo clip art

CEDAR FALLS -- City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday.

There will be no yard waste pickup or drop off on this date. There will be no makeup date.

Yard waste pickup will resume on Monday, Sept. 9.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Transfer Station/Recycling Center will also be closed. The site will be open for business Sept. 3. Small quantities of yard waste can be brought to the Transfer Station Tuesday through Saturday.

If you have any questions, call the Cedar Falls Public Works Department at 273-8629 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments