Hoffman successful in Republican race for Bremer County treasurer

WAVERLY — Adam Hoffman, Waverly’s mayor, secured Republican voters' endorsement in a two-person race for Bremer County Treasurer, according to unofficial results in Tuesday's primary election.

Hoffman, also an advance funeral planner with Abels Funeral and Cremation Service in Grundy Center, received 889 votes – or 53.55%.

Challenger Angie Burrows, 60, who is a 21-year employee of the treasurer’s office who currently serves as the deputy treasurer in charge of motor vehicles, tallied 771, or 46.45% of the vote.

Hoffman, 41, will be the Republican candidate on the Nov. 8 general election.

"I'm feeling good. It's always nice to see the turnout and support. It wasn't a landslide by any means. But it was good to see lots of people interested in the race rather than just a few," Hoffman said Tuesday.

A total of 1,660 votes were cast for the candidates seeking the four-year term of an office offering motor vehicle, driver’s license and property tax services.

No Democrats have filed to run. The longtime treasurer, Sue Shonka, is retiring at the end of the year.

Hoffman credited his engagement with the public before and during the campaign for his success, and he said he doesn't plan to "fall off the face of the Earth" with no challenger in sight for the general election.

Hoffman heard often on the campaign trail about the frustration people have with the appointment process for driver's licenses.

"I'll look at the possible benefits and pitfalls with customers and staff. And we will see what 's right, whether it be walk-ins or some combination," he said.

"I look forward to being on the Nov. 8 ballot, and hope to start serving Jan. 7," he added.

The filing deadline of minority party and independent candidates is Aug. 31.

If ultimately elected as treasurer in November, Hoffman still intends to run for re-election in 2023 at the end of his second mayoral term.

The other races in Bremer County were uncontested.

Republican Corey Cerwinske received 486 votes in the Supervisor District 2 race. 614 votes were cast for Dewey Hildebrandt, the Republican incumbent in Supervisor District 3.

District 2 incumbent Timothy Neil has filed for District 3 because of redistricting. He’s an independent, and wasn't on the primary ballot.

Missy Thurm secured 1,564 votes as the Republican incumbent for county recorder.

The county attorney race included Republican Darius Robinson, who received 1494 votes. Democrat Jill Dashner tallied 922 votes.

