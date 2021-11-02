HOA reps continue to voice concerns on Cedar Heights Drive condo plans

CEDAR FALLS – A pair of home owners association representatives continues to voice concerns about plans for the neighboring 6.38 acres of vacant land to be developed into six 12-plex condominium units.

The representatives expressed doubts Wednesday with exactly how storm water would be handled at the corner of Cedar Heights and Valley High drives. The project is proposed next to their Legacy Lane homes, which already have significant drainage issues.

“The layout that’s shown here looks suspiciously like it could throw water in our direction — that’s the natural water flow — unless there is a lot of grading,” said James Meehan, an HOA member living in the 2400 portion of Legacy Lane.

Discussion is expected to continue on the site plan at the next Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Nov. 10. The rezoning of the property to accommodate the development comes for a third and final vote at the City Council meeting Monday night.

“I think it’s time the south HOA spoke up and said we join with our northern neighbors,” he added. “What they get (in terms of storm water), we get downhill, and we’ve both got the same problem, it’s the same solution to the problem. We join with their recommendations.”

Several storm water basins are proposed, directing water eastward and away from the Legacy Lane residents to the west.

“We do not know the sources of all this flooding, but the applicant has provided a storm water management plan, which according to our city engineer, complies with city code requirements. Based on what is proposed, the flooding issue is anticipated to be improved,” said Chris Sevy, a Cedar Falls city planner.

Meehan also noted his concerns regarding population density, access drives, and traffic congestion.

In addition to the storm water management plan presented, John Lane, an HOA member living in the 3900 sector of Legacy Lane, also questioned whether the screening was sufficient and would ever be constructed.

“I’d like to see some of this in writing,” he said, adding that if it isn’t completed during the phased construction, he’d like to see the city shut down the project until the proper screening is added.

Planning and zoning board members expressed confidence in what the developer and the city professionals relayed during the meeting, and questioned whether the residents’ concerns were directly relevant to the plan before them.

“Is it going to fix it completely? I don’t know, but it certainly is going to make it better than it is and it’s not going to cause more problems,” said Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Brad Leeper.

Last year, two HOAs, Legacy Cove and Valley High Condo Associations, which represent residents on Legacy Lane and Orchard Drive, sent petitions to the commission protesting the development.

