Historic Highway 20 project gains support

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County has joined a movement to recognize U.S. Highway 20's original route across the nation.

Members of the county Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve a resolution supporting the effort and agreeing to install up to $1,000 worth of signs along county roads as part of an official state historic auto trail.

"I think this is a really, really cool project," said Supervisor Chris Schwartz, who noted he's lived his entire life along U.S. 20.

Kim Manning, manager of the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau, sees the project as a way to enhance tourism across the state.

"I think it would be a great way to help the smaller communities in the county," Manning said. "We know that people are looking for more of a leisure drive to enjoy what smaller communities have to offer. In Iowa we are really strong in that regard."

The Historic Route 20 Association, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Chester, Mass., is working to promote travel on the original 1926 alignment of U.S. 20, which runs 3,365 miles across 12 states from Boston, Mass., to Newport, Ore.

"It's the longest highway in the country," said Bryan Farr, president and executive director of the association.