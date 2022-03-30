Historic barn in Cedar Falls to be demolished after complaint about condition filed with city

CEDAR FALLS – A historic barn is slated to be demolished after an anonymous complainant brought its poor condition to the attention of the city.

According to property records, 1918 was the year the former dairy and horse barn was built, now standing at the corner of Sixth and College streets. But the owner suggests it was constructed in 1898.

Perhaps not rising to the iconic status of the Rownd Barn on South Main Street, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, it is still believed by the Historical Society to be one of the oldest barns in the city.

For decades, 603 College Street has been an auto repair shop, once under the name of Enloe’s Auto Service. It’s now the home of Don’s Repair Service, and stands in between a single family home and the MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, once Sartori Memorial Hospital.

After receiving the complaint and inspecting, the city advised the owner that this building is “unsafe” and a building code violation per Sec. 7-20(B)(19) of the Cedar Falls City Code, the city said in response to emailed questions.

The code enforcement division “asked” for it to be repaired after deeming it to be an unsafe structure.

“This is a life-safety issue as the entire rear of the building is detaching itself from the building,” the city said in its statement.

According to the statement, not every building or code enforcement issue goes through City Council. In this case, the city has been in contact with the owner of the property, and he “decided that the costs involved would be too much to repair and demolition would be the best option.”

Cedar Falls, UNI reaffirm good relationship, goal to revitalize College Hill Cedar Falls City Council and University of Northern Iowa officials met for a joint work session Monday night.

Owner Donald Elderkin, 80, will comply and has made plans to have the building demolished April 5 for $5,800 after it was inspected by the city a few weeks ago.

Elderkin, a 1960 Cedar Falls High School graduate, and his friends were clearing out the barn of mostly of old car parts Sunday afternoon.

“They said it wasn’t safe for cars or people, but I didn’t know it was that dangerous,” said Elderkin, who had been working on cars in the barn up until the weather turned cold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.