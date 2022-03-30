Historic barn in Cedar Falls to be demolished after complaint about condition filed with city

CEDAR FALLS – A historic barn is slated to be demolished after an anonymous complainant brought its poor condition to the attention of the city.
According to property records, 1918 was the year the former dairy and horse barn was built, now standing at the corner of Sixth and College streets. But the owner suggests it was constructed in 1898.
Perhaps not rising to the iconic status of the Rownd Barn on South Main Street, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, it is still believed by the Historical Society to be one of the oldest barns in the city.
For decades, 603 College Street has been an auto repair shop, once under the name of Enloe’s Auto Service. It’s now the home of Don’s Repair Service, and stands in between a single family home and the MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, once Sartori Memorial Hospital.
After receiving the complaint and inspecting, the city advised the owner that this building is “unsafe” and a building code violation per Sec. 7-20(B)(19) of the Cedar Falls City Code, the city said in response to emailed questions.
The code enforcement division “asked” for it to be repaired after deeming it to be an unsafe structure.
“This is a life-safety issue as the entire rear of the building is detaching itself from the building,” the city said in its statement.
According to the statement, not every building or code enforcement issue goes through City Council. In this case, the city has been in contact with the owner of the property, and he “decided that the costs involved would be too much to repair and demolition would be the best option.”
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Mila Haynes, Sean Radke and Kylie Buchholz trade high fives before running their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition at McLeod Center and UNI-Dome - 3/25/22
1 of 8
FIRST Robotics Competition - 1
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 2
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 3
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Sean Radke, Mila Haynes and Kylie Buchholz run their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 4
The Waterloo Unity 4 Tech team, featuring East an West High students, runs their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 5
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Mila Haynes, Sean Radke and Kylie Buchholz trade high fives before running their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 6
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Ethan Strohm, Sean Radke and Mila Haynes load up their robot between matches on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 7
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Sean Radke, Mila Haynes and Kylie Buchholz run their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 8
The Columbus Catholic robotics team The Coded Collective celebrates after a strong finish during a match on Friday at the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters on Wednesday he thought the chief Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee was running a fair hearing on the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation's highest court.