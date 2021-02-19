Hinson will 'vote no' on COVID relief if it includes minimum wage increase

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson plans to vote against a COVID relief bill making its way through Congress if it includes a provision to raise the federal minimum wage to $15, saying it would "hurt Iowa businesses and cost Iowa jobs."

Hinson, who was in Iowa this past week making several stops at businesses in her 20-county First District, noted she would vote against the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill mainly because of the proposal to raise the minimum wage -- something majority Democrats have been pushing but President Joe Biden has acknowledged had little chance of being included in the bill.

The federal minimum wage -- which Iowa also adopts -- is $7.25 a hour, and hasn't budged since 2009. The proposed amendment would gradually raise the wage over five years to $15 an hour.

"At this point, I'm planning to vote no on the package," Hinson said during her weekly call with reporters. "It will hurt Iowa businesses and cost Iowa jobs, and that's not something I can support right now given the pandemic."