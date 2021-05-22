Hinson votes no on Jan. 6 commission but 'might support' after criminal investigations

Though she claimed getting "to the bottom of the (Jan. 6) attack" on the U.S. Capitol is a "priority," U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson defended her vote against creating a congressional commission to investigate it.

"It's horrible, and I do believe we need to get to the bottom of the attack," the 1st District Republican said during a Friday phone call with reporters.

Hinson pointed to a bill she co-sponsored after the attack in January that would have established such a commission, and reiterated she wants "to see justice served."

But she voted no at this time, she said, because she believes the commission might otherwise "interfere with ongoing law enforcement investigations" by the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security as well as the FBI.

"Hundreds of people have been charged, and I want to see those investigations move forward," she said.