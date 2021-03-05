Hinson: Voter access bill H.R. 1 is 'federal takeover' and 'not the right solution'

MARION -- Saying it should be "easier to vote legally and harder to cheat," U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson voted against a campaign finance and voter access bill that passed the House of Representatives, but declined to weigh in on an Iowa bill restricting early voting currently sitting on the governor's desk.
H.R. 1 would promote registering to vote online, automatically register eligible voters, allow for same-day voter registration and voting by mail, and a host of other measures Hinson said Friday would "federalize elections."
"I think we should be improving the faith in our electoral process, but this would overrule states' constitutional authority," the Republican representing the First District said during a call with reporters.
The bill would also ban lawmakers from sitting on corporate boards, stop lawmakers from using taxpayer money to reach settlements in employment discrimination cases stemming from their own actions and call for a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United, a 2010 Supreme Court decision that allowed unlimited corporate spending on elections.
Hinson said she particularly disliked a measure in the bill that would establish a public financing system for congressional races, similar to presidential races, but provide a $6 to $1 match rate up to $200, or what's known as a small-dollar matching program. She also bemoaned a pilot voucher program where eligible voters can request $25 vouchers to distribute to a congressional candidate of their choice.
"We need to make it easier to vote legally and harder to cheat, period, and respect states' constitutional authority to run their own elections," she said.
The bill, which passed the House on a party-line vote, would run counter to measures like Iowa and 42 other state legislatures have introduced this year that would limit the time and methods of voting.
Iowa Republicans have said their bill is a check on voter fraud. It had not yet been signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds as of Friday morning.
Hinson said she hadn't yet seen Iowa's bill, but said she believed it should be up to states to decide.
"Lawmakers looked at our election law and came up with what they thought was the right solution," she said. "I can tell you, a federal takeover is not the right solution."
H.R. 1 passed the House during the last Congress, but stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate. It's not yet clear whether the bill will survive a Republican filibuster in the split Senate this year.