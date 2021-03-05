Hinson: Voter access bill H.R. 1 is 'federal takeover' and 'not the right solution'

"We need to make it easier to vote legally and harder to cheat, period, and respect states' constitutional authority to run their own elections," she said.

The bill, which passed the House on a party-line vote, would run counter to measures like Iowa and 42 other state legislatures have introduced this year that would limit the time and methods of voting.

Iowa Republicans have said their bill is a check on voter fraud. It had not yet been signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds as of Friday morning.

Hinson said she hadn't yet seen Iowa's bill, but said she believed it should be up to states to decide.

"Lawmakers looked at our election law and came up with what they thought was the right solution," she said. "I can tell you, a federal takeover is not the right solution."

H.R. 1 passed the House during the last Congress, but stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate. It's not yet clear whether the bill will survive a Republican filibuster in the split Senate this year.

