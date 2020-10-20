Hinson: Volunteering at derecho aid center is who I am

Noting the newly fallen snow, Hinson said the center will fill a need for people who may have to choose between heating and eating.

She encouraged people to continue to make donations either at the center or online at iowastormhelp.com.

About a quarter of Iowa voters already have cast their ballot, according to the Iowa Secretary of State, and Election Day is 16 days away. Hinson said she was spending time at the derecho recovery center to “lead by example.”

“I want to show voters what kind of a person I am,” she said. “I want to show people what kind of a community-minded person I am.”

In the context of the campaign, Hinson said, her volunteering demonstrates she’s willing to meet voters, to hear their concerns and answer their questions.

“This is an important time for our country to move forward with rebuilding our economy, restoring our way of life and restoring the American dream,” Hinson said. “I think I’m the candidate here in the 1st District to do that. I’m out listening to people. I’m not hiding.”

She criticized Finkenauer for not agreeing to more than one debate.