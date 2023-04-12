WATERLOO — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson was introduced Tuesday to a unicorn when it comes to an apprenticeship school for the HVAC and plumbing trades.

Since 2016, the Blackhawk School of Apprenticeship has attracted future tradesmen to Bergen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Inc. on Fletcher Avenue off U.S. Highway 218 to give them the training they need without ever having to step foot in a college.

Men and women range in age from 18 to their 30s and come from all over Northeast Iowa.

A unique aspect of the in-house program is that about 75% of the students end up working at Bergen and becoming shareholders in the company. Hinson got a look at its hands-on training center as well as the classroom and sheet metal shop. She also got to see what the company is all about – boilers, water heaters, furnaces and air conditioner units.

“What makes us unique is how we combine the private sector and the education,” said Loren Gardner, head of education. “You hear about Pell grants and there’s a lot of money funding apprenticeships, and it’s a buzz word right now. But we didn’t wait for that.”

Loren Gardner was joined by Julie Gardner, president of Bergen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Inc., as they also introduced Hinson to employees and two students.

Nicholas Sutton of Waterloo said his father was in construction and was the reason he entered the program. And Andrew Powell of Cedar Falls noted he “was told that Bergen had a really good apprenticeship program and came here to get his licenses.”

“I like working here and I plan on staying here,” said Powell.

The group eventually sat down together to engage in a small roundtable discussion. Some of the program goals are to be trend-setters and always try to envision what’s next in the field.

Gardner pointed out that most of their jobs will never be replaced by artificial intelligence and how they are constantly working to bring people in who are good with their hands and have problem-solving skills.

Before they know it, they’re working, learning and earning.

“It’s a worker pipeline,” said Hinson. “It’s really important that you get the training that you need and education that you need. But then you have a job.”

Instead of completing an apprenticeship and being saddled with debt, the students are paying an upfront price and later being reimbursed. And the skilled labor the company gets in return is worth the cost.

“This marriage of schooling and the work has become revolutionary,” Gardner said.

Another big challenge is just perception of the trades and trying to convince people they lead to respectable careers. In fact, the program’s team just came from a career fair.

“It’s really just about educating people on the opportunities that exist,” said Julie Gardner. “The younger you can get it in front of them, the better.”

