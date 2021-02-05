Hinson thinks MTG rhetoric 'unacceptable' but thinks removing her from committees sets bad 'precedent'

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson was not among the 11 House Republicans that joined Democrats in voting to strip a fellow Republican of her committee assignments, though she noted she would "hold her accountable" for any incendiary rhetoric in the future.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a freshman House Republican like Hinson, was stripped of her committee assignments by the House of Representatives after Greene's past social media activity was brought to light.

That includes an assignment on the House Budget Committee, which she served on with Hinson.

"(Greene's) previous rhetoric and conduct are unacceptable to me. The more her past statements come to light, the more trouble I see," Hinson said in a call with reporters Friday morning.

Nonetheless, she said, "I don't think we should be setting this precedent of stripping members of their committee assignments based on statements prior to serving in Congress."

Hinson noted that she'd be watching Greene's "statements going forward," and if Greene continued with the same rhetoric, "I definitely will call party leadership to hold her accountable."