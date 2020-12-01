Hinson taps Ernst campaign manager for key staff role

CEDAR RAPIDS — Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson has selected a Cedar Rapids native and veteran of Sen. Joni Ernst’s staff to lead constituent services efforts in Iowa’s 1st District.

Hinson, who will be sworn in as the 1st District representative in the U.S. House in early January, has named Sam Pritchard of Cedar Rapids as her district director.

Pritchard is among the members of Hinson’s senior leadership team whom the Marion Republican announced as she prepares for her new role. Hinson, a two-term Iowa House member, was elected to replace Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who was elected to the House in 2018.

Hinson also announced that her campaign manager, Jimmy Peacock, will be her chief of staff, splitting his time between Washington and the 20-county 1st District. He previously worked for Sen. Marco Rubio and as an aide to Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie.

Brittany Madni will join Hinson as deputy chief of staff and legislative director. Madni was legislative director for Ohio Rep. Troy Balderson, worked for the House Budget Committee and was involved in developing the 2017 Republican health care reform bill as well as several federal budgets.