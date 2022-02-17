Hinson takes questions on teachers, carbon credits, VA votes and more in Waterloo

WATERLOO — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican in her first term representing Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, faced a mixed crowd with friendly questions and a pointed critique at Tama Hall on the Hawkeye Community College campus in Waterloo Thursday afternoon.

“For me, it’s about doing what’s best for our communities in the district,” she told the crowd of a few dozen. “That means supporting policies that are going to move us in the right direction, but it also means pushing back on policies that I see as doing more harm than good — weighing all those things.”

Hinson spoke for around 20 minutes and took questions for 40 minutes.

One man asked if Hinson would ask Agriculture Sec. Tom Vilsack to “set some standards” for what carbon pipeline companies are willing to pay farmers for carbon sequestration.

“I’m happy to follow up with Secretary Vilsack — obviously, he knows Iowa well,” Hinson said, noting she’s heard a lot about that issue “percolating in the district.”

Another thanked her for voting against federal voting legislation, but asked if the government “could help to share cross-state information about voter registration” so the voter rolls were “maintained better.”

“I’m with you on the voter rolls. We need to make sure the law is being followed,” Hinson said. She noted Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate had already “been engaging with other states to make sure that they are verifying here in Iowa.”

One questioner took Hinson to task for voting against a bill awarding time for active duty to GI benefits, and another automatically enrolling veterans in VA health care after their military service. Hinson said both bills “hadn’t been given a proper process in terms of hearing from the VA about potential impacts.”

“That’s a huge problem, because ultimately when we’re looking at a system that’s already strained and already is facing many challenges, we need to make sure we’re being efficient and moving in that direction first before we massively expand,” Hinson added.

She noted bills not having a Congressional Budget Office score attached — a prediction of the estimated cost — are sometimes the reason she voted against them.

Another questioner, a retired teacher, said she found it “very disrespectful” that Hinson, along with other House Republicans, wore masks last March saying they didn’t trust teachers unions.

“Many students in this country didn’t have the option to be in school in person,” Hinson said, noting her mask was in support of that. “We should be focused on the policies that get kids back in school.”

A friendlier questioner also noted teachers needed support. Hinson noted her mother was a former high school teacher.

“Teachers have been through a lot, students have been through a lot, and parents have been through a lot,” she said. “And I think we need to do a good job of balancing all of those concerns, because there are concerns on both sides.”

Hinson was introduced by HCC’s board trustee chair Jay Nardini.

“I’d like to personally thank Ashley for being with us today, and in particular for her unwavering support of Hawkeye Community College and Iowa’s community colleges,” Nardini said.

Hinson said her broad policy goals include those that “stand up for taxpayers in rural America, and for safety and security.” She talked about security at the U.S./Mexico border, congressional spending she said was “out of control,” higher energy bills and inflation.

Hinson also touted some of the bills she helped introduce in the House, including the Child CARE Act, which would require the Department of Health and Human Services to send a report “quality measuring” regulations on child care, including whether college credit should be required for day care providers. The bill was introduced last March and referred to the education and labor committee, and no other action has been taken in the majority-Democrat body.

But she also touted some bipartisan legislation, including the Defend the Blend Act, which would prevent the EPA from retroactively reducing biofuels going into gasoline. It was introduced by Hinson in November along with 15 Midwestern representatives of both parties, but has not yet moved beyond the environment and public works committee.

“That would give our family farmers and our biofuel industry more certainty long-term,” Hinson said.

