Hinson sees VP’s border visit as a win for Iowans

Hinson recently concluded a 20-county tour of the 1st District that included a meeting in Cedar Rapids with people who immigrated legally. They told her about navigating the immigration process and problems they and their children face obtaining employment because of a green card backlog.

Much of the discussion centered on challenges they feel in employment because of a green card backlog as well as fear of deportation “as they see people coming across the border illegally and being given a pat,” she said.

“So I have a pretty good to-do list there based on those discussions,” she said.

Based on her April visit to the border, Hinson said she knows what Harris will see.

“It’s overwhelmed law enforcement. They’re struggling to keep up with coyotes, the drug smugglers, the cartels,” Hinson said.

Harris likely heard from communities “crying out for help because they need more body bags for all the migrants who are dying trying to cross the border. She’s going to see and hear about the shocking number of drugs coming across. Fentanyl seizures are up 233 percent this year.”