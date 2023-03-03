WATERLOO — At the Waterloo Career Center, Kyle Kuhlers says his student’s curiosity about computers grows into confidence in coding.

The proof was in the pudding when the Waterloo Community Schools’ web programming and cybersecurity teacher had three of his 20 students participate in the “Congressional App Challenge” and then be recognized Thursday by U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson for their successful projects.

One of those scholars, junior Adrian Gomez, from East High School, ended up winning first place in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District. That was the name of the area Hinson represented before redistricting that went into effect after the November election.

“I was just getting into app development,” said Gomez. “And it’s given me a chance to put myself out there. At the end of the day, it’s the only way to grow and get outside my comfort zone.

“I was a little nervous at first because I didn’t know if it was going to be good enough, but I was really happy to win the competition. It helped with my confidence, and set my path to become an app developer in the future.”

Gomez developed what’s similar to a mobile banking app for student participants in the Job Foundation, a nonprofit that rewards students from low-income households for good grades and attendance, and ultimately teaches them how to become financially independent.

Beginning as soon as next school year, his app will help those students track their earnings, deposits and spending. For instance, it helps them keep track of spending that they’d deem a “want” versus a “need.”

“We teach them how to manage a checkbook register, and essentially this app will be a mobile checkbook register,” said Cade Demro, information technology director at the foundation.

Right now, the program is limited by students only being able to access the register via a desktop computer, which most of the time is at the Job Foundation office.

With the app, more than 70 students will be able keep the checkbook register up to date almost anywhere and eliminate yet another barrier.

Juniors Conner Strickler, from East High School, and Antony Rivera, from Expo Alternative Learning Center, were the other student participants in the app challenge. They joined Gomez in front of their introduction to programming class to be recognized by Hinson and also receive a certificate for their projects.

“It feels great. It means a lot of the work and effort I put into learning – all the code – turned out well, and I’m happy I got a certificate for it,” said Rivera.

Rivera created a virtual reality program for fifth grade and middle school students to practice their math skills, in particular fractions, while Strickler created an online game called “Starfighter” based on the old-school arcade game Galaxian.

The game can be accessed by anyone at studio.code.org/projects/public.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Strickler. “I’m surprised something like this even happened.”

The congresswoman also toured the classroom, asked questions and watched as the students demonstrated their work on computer screens. She explained how their projects and what they’re learning relates to her own work in Washington, D.C.

“We really want to inspire that next generation of leadership in this space and we want to encourage that creativity and give you an opportunity as students to really showcase your skill sets, what you’re learning and that creative drive, and just frankly trouble shooting an idea and turning it into a reality,” Hinson told the students.

A total of 9,011 students registered for the competition – creating 2,707 fully-functioning apps for 335 members of Congress across the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Mariana Islands, American Samoa, and the District of Columbia, according to a news release.

“I’m so inspired by these ideas. Keep working on them, keep developing them, because this is the future. As you have these little sparks of ideas, this is going to be the thing that makes our lives all easier,” said Hinson.

