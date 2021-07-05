 Skip to main content
Hinson raises $850K in 2nd quarter, says its 'good signal' voters approve
top story

Hinson raises $850K in 2nd quarter, says its 'good signal' voters approve

Election 2020 House Hinson

Ashley Hinson speaks with journalists after her win in Iowa's 1st Congressional District race at her Cedar Rapids on Nov. 4.

 Liz Martin, The Gazette

A freshman congresswoman has raised more money in one quarter of a non-election year than any other Iowa congressional incumbent, her office noted last week.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who represents Northeast Iowa's 1st Congressional District, said she raised more than $850,000 in the second quarter, which runs from April 1 through June 30.

Second-quarter filings aren't due to the Federal Election Commission until July 15 and won't be posted until after that.

"I'm proud of the money we raised," Hinson said in a call with reporters Friday afternoon. "It sends a good signal that people want me back."

Her office said more than 97% of donations were $100 or less, with the average donation being $42. There were also "more than 9,000 unique donors that supported Team Hinson this quarter," her office said.

"I think it's just hard work, and people understand I mean what I say when I ran on common sense," Hinson said. "I think the support is indicative of that."

Hinson, a Republican, raised $570,827.88 from Jan. 1 through Mar. 31 in the last filing period, according to the FEC.

She's not the only one posting a spring haul: U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat representing southwest Iowa's Third District, including Des Moines, is expected to report raising more than $700,000 in the second quarter and has more than $1 million cash on hand, according to an aide from Axne's campaign. That's also more than her first quarter, when Axne raised more than $555,000.

Hinson, Axne and Iowa's other two representatives won't be up for re-election until Nov. 8, 2022.

