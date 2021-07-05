Hinson raises $850K in 2nd quarter, says its 'good signal' voters approve

A freshman congresswoman has raised more money in one quarter of a non-election year than any other Iowa congressional incumbent, her office noted last week.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who represents Northeast Iowa's 1st Congressional District, said she raised more than $850,000 in the second quarter, which runs from April 1 through June 30.
Second-quarter filings aren't due to the Federal Election Commission until July 15 and won't be posted until after that.
"I'm proud of the money we raised," Hinson said in a call with reporters Friday afternoon. "It sends a good signal that people want me back."
Her office said more than 97% of donations were $100 or less, with the average donation being $42. There were also "more than 9,000 unique donors that supported Team Hinson this quarter," her office said.
"I think it's just hard work, and people understand I mean what I say when I ran on common sense," Hinson said. "I think the support is indicative of that."
Hinson, a Republican, raised $570,827.88 from Jan. 1 through Mar. 31 in the last filing period, according to the FEC.
She's not the only one posting a spring haul: U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat representing southwest Iowa's Third District, including Des Moines, is expected to report raising more than $700,000 in the second quarter and has more than $1 million cash on hand, according to an aide from Axne's campaign. That's also more than her first quarter, when Axne raised more than $555,000.
Hinson, Axne and Iowa's other two representatives won't be up for re-election until Nov. 8, 2022.