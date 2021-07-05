Hinson raises $850K in 2nd quarter, says its 'good signal' voters approve

A freshman congresswoman has raised more money in one quarter of a non-election year than any other Iowa congressional incumbent, her office noted last week.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who represents Northeast Iowa's 1st Congressional District, said she raised more than $850,000 in the second quarter, which runs from April 1 through June 30.

Second-quarter filings aren't due to the Federal Election Commission until July 15 and won't be posted until after that.

"I'm proud of the money we raised," Hinson said in a call with reporters Friday afternoon. "It sends a good signal that people want me back."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her office said more than 97% of donations were $100 or less, with the average donation being $42. There were also "more than 9,000 unique donors that supported Team Hinson this quarter," her office said.

"I think it's just hard work, and people understand I mean what I say when I ran on common sense," Hinson said. "I think the support is indicative of that."

Hinson, a Republican, raised $570,827.88 from Jan. 1 through Mar. 31 in the last filing period, according to the FEC.