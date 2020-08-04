Hinson promises ‘dose of common sense’ in first ad of campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Iowa 1st U.S. House District Republican challenger Ashley Hinson is launching her first television ad of the campaign today, promising to take “a dose of Iowa common sense” to Washington.

Hinson, a two-term state representative from Marion, is running against freshman U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in a race analysts predict will be one of the most competitive House races this fall.

Hinson’s first television ad, “Watch It,” will air in the Cedar Rapids market on broadcast while streaming across the 20-county 1st Congressional District, which includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Dubuque.

In the 30-second ad, Hinson, a former morning news anchor, says she is running to end the chaos and dysfunction in Washington on both sides of the aisle.

“For years I reported the news,” Hinson says. “Today, I can’t even let my kids watch it. Washington politicians yelling, attacks on police, socialists tearing down anyone and anything they disagree with.

“America has challenges, but we are still the greatest country in the world, and it’s not even close. America is worth fighting for.”

Republicans hope to win back the 1st District seat that Finkenauer captured in the Democratic wave of 2018.