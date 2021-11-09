 Skip to main content
Hinson, once named 'Young Gun' Republican, now co-chair

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Last year, Rep. Ashley Hinson's campaign benefitted from a national Republican Party program designed to help new recruits run for office. Now, she'll be helping to pick those new recruits herself.

Hinson, a Republican from Iowa's 1st Congressional District serving her first term in the U.S. House of Representatives, was named one of four co-chairs of the National Republican Congressional Committee's Young Gun program.

The Young Gun program "provides strategic and financial assistance to top Republican congressional candidate recruits across the country," according to a release from Hinson's office Tuesday.

"The NRCC's Young Gun program was key to my success in 2020, and I'm honored to help lead this program for the 2022 cycle," Hinson said. "Our Young Gun candidates will be crucial in helping Republicans take back the House next year, and I look forward to serving with them in Congress."

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy included Hinson in his 2020 Young Guns program. To qualify, candidates have to meet goals to ensure their campaigns are competitive and well-funded.

"Ashley Hinson has made a huge impact in her short time in Congress, and I couldn't be more excited that she will be leading the charge as a co-chair," McCarthy said in a release.

