Hinson likes public health money, unemployment, but decries other spending in COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Like her Iowa Republican counterparts, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson didn't vote for the $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus bill that was signed into law Thursday, but said there are parts of it she liked.

"The public health measure part -- that's absolutely what we need right now," the First District representative said on her weekly call with reporters Friday.

She said she also appreciated the $300-per-week increase in unemployment payments and other direct cash infusions to individuals and businesses that continue to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic effects.

"Those are areas I would have supported if it would have truly been a targeted bill," Hinson said.

But Hinson voted no twice on the American Rescue Plan, once when it first came before the House of Representatives and again when it returned after being modified by the Senate.

She noted the bill didn't receive any Republican support and continued to hammer school spending in particular, which she unsuccessfully tried to tie to in-person reopening.

"I wanted to see some lanes on that," Hinson said. "I'm hopeful that this is not how we're going to do business going forward."

