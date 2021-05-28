Hinson, in Waterloo to place flags for Memorial Day, talks infrastructure, project funding

WATERLOO — The relentless rain and wind wasn’t ideal for placing flags on veterans’ graves at Garden of Memories on Thursday morning, but U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson joined several dozen volunteers to do so anyway in advance of Memorial Day weekend.

“We were walking along that line right there and we saw people who served in both World War II and Korea, people who’ve obviously fought for some terrible, terrible wars for our country,” Hinson said. “And it’s just really important, rain or shine, to get out and honor them.”

Hinson said her late maternal grandfather served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, while her father-in-law, a Waterloo resident, served during Vietnam.

“It’s just really important, especially as we head into a weekend that a lot of people may be celebrating and forget the real reason that we have Monday as that special Memorial Day,” she said.

The House has adjourned until mid-June, Hinson said, and she’s trying to get to all 20 counties in the 1st District in the meantime. She held three town halls this week. She said voters were “concerned about the price tag” on the infrastructure bill, which is still being worked out between the Biden administration and the Senate.