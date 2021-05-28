Hinson, in Waterloo to place flags for Memorial Day, talks infrastructure, project funding

WATERLOO — The relentless rain and wind wasn’t ideal for placing flags on veterans’ graves at Garden of Memories on Thursday morning, but U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson joined several dozen volunteers to do so anyway in advance of Memorial Day weekend.
“We were walking along that line right there and we saw people who served in both World War II and Korea, people who’ve obviously fought for some terrible, terrible wars for our country,” Hinson said. “And it’s just really important, rain or shine, to get out and honor them.”
Hinson said her late maternal grandfather served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, while her father-in-law, a Waterloo resident, served during Vietnam.
“It’s just really important, especially as we head into a weekend that a lot of people may be celebrating and forget the real reason that we have Monday as that special Memorial Day,” she said.
The House has adjourned until mid-June, Hinson said, and she’s trying to get to all 20 counties in the 1st District in the meantime. She held three town halls this week. She said voters were “concerned about the price tag” on the infrastructure bill, which is still being worked out between the Biden administration and the Senate.
“It’s good news, I guess, that they’ve decided to come down a little bit,” she said of the difference between Biden’s $1.7 trillion package and Senate Republicans’ $928 billion counteroffer released Thursday. “But it’s still too expensive in my mind, and we still haven’t seen an actual bill in the House.”
She said she was “hopeful that we’ll get something done by July 4.”
Hinson, who is on the House Appropriations Committee, has requested $26.4 million for community projects in the 1st District. Members of Congress can request 10 earmarks through the appropriations bill, although as a member of the committee Hinson could have submitted more.
Her list includes $22.5 million to modernize the lock and dam system in Clayton County, $1 million to improve the Independence airport’s parking apron, $1 million to construct a roadway in Cedar Rapids, $500,000 for affordable housing projects in Jones County, $200,000 to construct a new child care facility in Decorah and $200,000 to expand the Marshalltown Medical Clinic.
But she’s only requesting $50,000 for Black Hawk County — to expand the Leader in Me program to two new schools. No projects were requested for Bremer County.
Hinson received more than 200 requests for funding, but some projects “weren’t ready to go, or they didn’t meet requirements.”
“Obviously there were more needs than we were able to fulfill,” Hinson said. “Those 10 were the ones that met all requirements, had a really good chance of being successful and, again, just had that all-important community buy in, which I think is really important.”