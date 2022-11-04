Hinson holds Waterloo town hall to talk gas prices, energy independence

WATERLOO — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson spoke at a Waterloo gas station Thursday afternoon about high energy costs and how she’d like the country to become energy independent.

A couple of dozen people crammed into the Jim Lind Service gas station for a town hall to hear about how the Republican believes President Joe Biden’s administration and its Democratic supporters are blocking that from happening.

House District 57 race to feature Republican House speaker, democratic challenger Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford is taking on Democratic challenger Carissa Froyum.

Hinson, who’s running for re-election against Democrat Liz Mathis, also spoke with customers filling up their vehicles at the pump and how some face challenges with the soaring gas prices.

“I think of the energy independence as being your super highway,” she said. “You’ve got your on-ramps, that’s your permitting and your leasing and your drilling process to get to that. This administration has put up every single road block on that on-ramp, and then they want to fine people for sitting there with their turn signal.”

She said Democrats have been “all over” the place on energy policy and contends it “is hurting American consumers.”

“We’ve been saying, ‘Hey, it’s not right to say our solution is to buy a really expensive electric vehicle,’ and then ‘Oh by the way,’ just a few short days later, say ‘Oh wait, but you can’t charge said electric vehicles.’ Our grid can’t do it,” Hinson said.

An “all-of-the-above energy strategy” should be supported, she said, with a “great renewable energy story to tell here in Iowa” and a “great bio-fuels industry that we need to be leaning on even more.”

Hinson said these issue, among others, are what’s being decided on Nov. 8 when she faces Mathis who she believes will rubber stamp the Biden agenda.

She said it’s the wrong direction for America to be going in.

“We need a check on the Biden administration, not only on the checkbook, but on the energy policy, on the border policy, everything we’re seeing coming out of this administration. ... We cannot afford another two years like the last two.”

Among the audience, Ron Wheeler of Cedar Falls asked about past bills she’s voted on, and how political ads have reflected her voting record.

Stephen Crouse of Waterloo also asked for her thoughts on the diesel gas supply. Another woman asked about the carbon pipeline proposed to pass through nearby counties.