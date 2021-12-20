Hinson hears about Jan. 6 commission, unemployment benefits during Independence town hall

INDEPENDENCE -- U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson took questions on a wide variety of topics, from the Jan. 6 commission to enhanced unemployment benefits to a proposed carbon pipeline that threatens to cut through farmers' land, during a town hall meeting Monday in Buchanan County.

Hinson, a Republican who represents Iowa's 1st District, spent an hour Monday morning at the Independence Public Library answering questions and explaining her recent votes on bills in the House of Representatives.

Hinson said it was her 17th town hall in 2021 -- a dozen in-person, and five virtual. She noted Monday's stop marked the completion of her fourth full tour of all 20 counties in her district to get feedback from constituents.

"When I ran for this job, I specifically wanted to target the chaos and dysfunction in Washington, D.C.," she said. "Standing up for taxpayers, first and foremost, I see as my most important job. ... It's also important that we have safety and security in our communities, and also that rural Iowa has a voice and that that voice is heard and not being overpowered."

Though Republicans are in the minority in the House, she said her priority was "pushing back on policies that I don't think are right for the district, but still trying to find common ground whenever that's possible."

Hinson said that includes "getting the economy jump-started," though she doesn't support spending "money that we don't have" on the proposed Build Back Better bill. She said dealing with the "situation at the (U.S./Mexico) border" is a priority, along with providing ways "for Iowans to continue to celebrate freedom and find new opportunities."

State Sen. Craig Johnson, who represents District 32 in Independence, said the amount of federal spending proposed in bills like Build Back Better is "absolutely, phenomenally crazy." Hinson said she preferred targeted spending, and worries about the government's debt being passed on to future generations.

"I voted against these large spending packages this year for that very reason," she said. "It's not healthy for our country."

A woman from Cedar Rapids asked Hinson about her votes against the Jan. 6 commission, not voting to require Mark Meadows to honor a subpoena, and voting against censuring Rep. Paul Gosar after he shared a violent animated video in which he is depicted killing a Democratic congresswoman.

"Mark Meadows was cooperating with the commission as much as a few days before this vote came to the floor," Hinson replied, noting she felt "these votes are not in Congress' lane ... for criminal contempt." She also noted that she "condemned" Gosar's language.

Another woman asked if the federal government was "still paying people to stay home," noting businesses need workers. Hinson said federal enhanced benefits for unemployment expired across the country in September. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ended them statewide in June.

"We do have proposals from fellow colleagues of mine ... that would extend those enhanced unemployment benefits long term," Hinson said.

She didn't say she was necessarily opposed to that, noting the country was "seeing another (COVID) variant surface" in omicron. But she said the enhanced benefits also caused "a lot of fraud," to the tune of "more than $80 billion." The Labor Department estimates around 10% of unemployment benefits annually are lost to "improper payments," including around $87 billion of the $872 billion enhanced payments.

"Before we enact sweeping policies that may have been well-intended at the time, and I think they were, we need to be cognizant that there were a lot of problems with those programs," she said.

Hinson also took questions on the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act, restoring wetlands to prevent future flooding in the driftless area, electric vehicles, nuclear power and carbon sequestration pipelines that would require taking land from farmers to construct.

At least two pipelines for moving carbon from ethanol plants, for example, to carbon sequestration reservoirs are under discussion.

Hinson said she sat in on a presentation on carbon sequestration technology, and "my understanding is it's safe." But she's also heard from landowners worried about companies exercising eminent domain.

"Obviously, I'm concerned about private property rights," she said. "Many of the property owners calling our office are fighting it, and it's their right to do that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.