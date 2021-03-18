Hinson explains vote against immigration bills, rails on Rita Hart challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson voted against two bills that passed the House of Representatives Thursday that would establish paths to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants, including DREAMers brought to the country as children and agricultural workers.
Like other Republicans who have noted a surge in migrants in February, Hinson faulted President Joe Biden's executive orders that she said have "incentivized and increased illegal immigration."
"There's 100,000 migrants that crossed the border in February alone," Hinson said on her weekly call with reporters Friday, citing figures from U.S. Customs and Border Protection that show immigration on the Mexican border is on the rise. "We need to be focusing on legal immigration right now. There are too many amnesty provisions in these bills."
Nine Republicans voted with Democrats on the American Dream and Promise Act that would provide a path to citizenship for DREAMers, and 30 Republicans joined most Democrats on the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which would permit some ag workers to gain a green card if they pay a fine and keep working in the industry for several more years.
Hinson was not among them.
"I would be happy to look at a path for citizenship for children who are brought here through no fault of their own, but this bill specifically went too far, beyond amnesty to DREAMers," she said.
The bills will need all Democrats and 10 Republican votes in the Senate to pass.
Hinson also excoriated a House review of an election challenge by Rita Hart, a Democrat who lost a House election to current U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks by just six votes.
The election was certified by Iowa in November, but Hart has challenged that, saying 22 ballots were legally cast in the district but not counted, which would give her a nine-vote win. A House panel is considering the challenge.
"The votes here were counted, recounted and then certified," Hinson said. "(Miller-Meeks) is a duly-elected member of Congress, and (House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi is moving closer to overturning the election.
"I know Iowans are outraged by this," Hinson continued. "How are people supposed to trust their votes and know their votes count if the majority party can overturn an election in their favor?"
Lawyers for both Hart and Miller-Meeks have until Monday to send their initial briefs to the panel, which voted on party lines to consider the case last week.