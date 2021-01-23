Hinson concerned by Biden’s early policy proposals on minimum wage, immigration

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson has offered to work with President Joe Biden when they can find common ground, but she’s finding little to agree with in his initial flurry of executive actions.

So while she may be able to get on board with some of his plans for targeted coronavirus pandemic relief, Hinson voiced concern Friday about other proposals coming from the Biden administration.

“I believe that there’s been an incredibly partisan approach to immigration,” Hinson said about Biden’s plan, which includes a pathway to citizenship for undocumented residents.

She said she’s also concerned about his plans for energy, climate change and taxes — “far-left policy ideas” — that would hurt Iowans.

Rather than more partisan gridlock, “I’m hoping instead that we start to see some more policy ideas that will truly unite our nation,” Hinson told reporters.

She also warned the proposed $15-an-hour minimum wage would “decimate our rural economy.” Congress should look at raising the $7.25 min wage, but if Democrats succeed in raising it to $15, “there are a lot of small businesses that couldn’t take that hit,” she said.