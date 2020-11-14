Hinson calls for more coronavirus testing, no national lockdown

CEDAR RAPIDS — Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson, who is isolating at home because she tested positive for COVID-19, does not support a lockdown at this time but is calling for increased testing and for Iowans to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on social distancing and mask wearing.

Other than initial fatigue, the Marion Republican told reporters she was feeling well during a call Friday morning. Because of the positive test, she is participating virtually in freshman orientation for incoming members of Congress rather than traveling to Washington, D.C., for those sessions.

Hinson, a former television reporter and anchor and a two-term Iowa House member, defeated Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the Nov. 3 election and will take office in January.

Asked about a recommendation from Michael Osterholm — an Iowa native, an infectious-disease expert and member of President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force — for a four- to six-week national lockdown, Hinson said she wouldn’t support that.

“I think at this point we need to do whatever we can to increase testing” so people who test positive get treatment and stay home, Hinson said.