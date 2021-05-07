Hinson backing Trump-endorsed Stefanik over current GOP chair Liz Cheney, says Stefanik 'has the votes'

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson is backing Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to lead her party's conference over current chair Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Hinson said Thursday she will supporting Stefanik's bid to become the House Republican Conference Chair during a phone call with reporters Friday.

"I respect Congresswoman Cheney's record, but I believe Elise is the right person to unify our Congress," Hinson said on the call, adding, "I believe she has the votes to do so."

The battle for conference chair pits Cheney, who has repeatedly dismissed President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, against Stefanik, who has cast doubt on the election results and was endorsed by Trump last week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party leadership," Trump wrote on his website Wednesday. "Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice."

Hinson, who swung the First District to the GOP in a state that voted twice for Trump, followed suit the following day.