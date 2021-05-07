 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hinson backing Trump-endorsed Stefanik over current GOP chair Liz Cheney, says Stefanik 'has the votes'
0 comments
top story

Hinson backing Trump-endorsed Stefanik over current GOP chair Liz Cheney, says Stefanik 'has the votes'

{{featured_button_text}}
040121-qc-nws-mccarthy-13.JPG

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa speaks next to U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to a group at the Machine Shed Restaurant in Davenport, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

 Jessica Gallagher

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson is backing Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to lead her party's conference over current chair Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Hinson said Thursday she will supporting Stefanik's bid to become the House Republican Conference Chair during a phone call with reporters Friday.

"I respect Congresswoman Cheney's record, but I believe Elise is the right person to unify our Congress," Hinson said on the call, adding, "I believe she has the votes to do so."

Ramesh Ponnuru: Republicans wish Liz Cheney would keep quiet

The battle for conference chair pits Cheney, who has repeatedly dismissed President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, against Stefanik, who has cast doubt on the election results and was endorsed by Trump last week.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party leadership," Trump wrote on his website Wednesday. "Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice."

Hinson, who swung the First District to the GOP in a state that voted twice for Trump, followed suit the following day.

Rep. Hinson bemoans Biden infrastructure bill 'will hold our economy back'

"Our Republican conference should be focused entirely on taking back the House majority and firing Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, and I'm confident Elise will lead that charge," Hinson wrote.

Republicans are expected to vote on the matter Wednesday.

100 bills in Hinson’s first 100 days in U.S. House

Limited time offer -- $1 for 6 months
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News