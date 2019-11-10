{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The much anticipated improvements to the Iowa Highway 58 and Viking Road interchange in Cedar Falls opened to traffic for the first time today.

Travelers in the area may notice a few lane closures in the upcoming weeks as the contractor finishes detail work on the project.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.

